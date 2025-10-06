U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack met Monday with Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazloum Kobani," the ringleader of the YPG terrorist group in Syria.

"I visited northeast Syria today with @CENTCOM Commander Admiral (Brad) Cooper for substantive conversations with @MazloumAbdi (Ferhad Abdi Sahin) and the SDF,” Barrack said in a post on X, referring to the head of the top US command in the Middle East.

He stressed the importance of advancing U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision of "'giving Syria a chance,' by allowing Syrians to unite with all Syrians in a renewed effort for cooperative peace and prosperity."

U.S. special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack holds a meeting with YPG terrorist ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, Oct. 6, 2025. (IHA Photo)

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On Sunday, the SDF launched an artillery attack on civilian-populated areas in northern Syria’s Aleppo province, prompting a swift response from the Syrian army

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs.

Turkish leaders say the group has not yet abided by the terms of the agreement.

Despite efforts to end hostilities, the SDF has violated the accord several times.

Dictator Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Ba'ath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.