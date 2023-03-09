The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected legislation to effectively force the Biden administration to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria.

The resolution, pursuant to the expedited procedures in the War Powers Act, would direct Biden to remove forces within 180 days. It was not adopted, 103-321, with 47 Republicans and 56 Democrats voting "yes."

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz introduced the measure after four U.S. servicemembers were wounded during a helicopter raid last month in northeastern Syria that killed a senior Daesh leader. Despite their defeat in Syria, Daesh sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq.

Among the Republicans who backed Gaetz's resolution were Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

In his address to the House, Gaetz questioned how Syria has become "the great platform of great power competition in the world."

Recalling that security forces of Bashar Assad opened fire when anti-regime protests erupted in the country in 2011, he said there were "a whole lot of weapons and money being sent from the rich Gulf monarchies through Jordan into Syria."

Accusing Iran of "activating Hezbollah" and "invading Syria," he noted that Russia is also "pitching their vision of the world as a regime preservation force."

He added that Israel cut "a deal with Russia to keep Iran out of southern Syria."

"Now, all of a sudden you've got the PKK-affiliated YPG who declare war on Syria, and it makes it a little messy that the PKK-YPG are also in conflict with Türkiye, which is a NATO ally," he continued.

Adding that the U.S. got involved in "this mess in Syria" in 2015, he said, "And since we have been there, we have seen Americans die, we have seen tens of billions of dollars wasted."

On the fight against Daesh, Gaetz said he would encourage his colleagues to "go read the inspector general's report of the last quarter, which indicates that Daesh is not a threat to the homeland," also noting that Türkiye is conducting operations against Daesh in Syria.

"I do not believe what stands between Deash territory and insurgency are the 900 Americans who have been sent to this hellscape with no definition of victory, no clear objective, and purely existing as a vestige to the regime-change failed foreign policies of multiple former presidents," he said.

Some 900 U.S. troops are currently deployed in Syria, and U.S. Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley visited northern Syria this weekend.

As he toured the U.S. military camp, Milley confirmed that the U.S. mission in Syria was “worth the risk” since it ensured the security of the U.S. and its allies, saying, “If you think that that’s important, then the answer is ‘Yes.’”

The top U.S. general's visit to the region in northeastern Syria occupied by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG sparked tensions between the two NATO allies, with the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoning U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake to seek an explanation for the visit.

Alongside the EU, both Washington and Ankara recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization, and despite Ankara’s documentation of the fact that the YPG is, in actuality, the same terrorist group, continued U.S. support for the terrorists has been a source of significant strain between the allies.

For years, Türkiye has strenuously objected to Washington’s proven assistance, including arms, military training and regular patrols, to the terrorists who have attacked Türkiye and taken tens of thousands of lives in the past 40 years.

The terrorist group has used bases across Türkiye’s border in northern Iraq and northern Syria to plot and carry out attacks on the country, working to create a terrorist corridor along the borderline, threatening both Syrian locals and nearby Turkish residents.

Since 2016, Ankara has been leading counteroffensives against these groups and striving to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile-deep) security line, for which Russia and the U.S. also committed support in October 2019.

The same month, Türkiye launched its Operation Spring Peace against the PKK/YPG and Daesh in northern Syria and despite promises to “work closely” with Ankara against the terror groups and ensure the PKK/YPG would withdraw from the region, Washington continues sending reinforcements worth millions of dollars to the units there, which helped the terrorists grow stronger in northeastern Syria.