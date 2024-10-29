The PKK terrorist group has been instructed by the United States and Israel to step up its attacks on Türkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government signaled a “historic opportunity” to end terrorism with the PKK, according to intelligence reports.

The terrorist group was ordered to switch strategies to disrupt the new process the Turkish government may start with fresh attacks, evident by the PKK attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the elimination of two red-category wanted PKK terrorists in Mardin while preparing for another attack days later, reports said.

Other details in intelligence reports about the PKK’s strategy shift include a meeting between an Israeli group and PKK ringleaders in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah and Qandil regions.

Türkiye has ramped up counterterrorism operations at home and in northern Iraq and Syria, where the PKK and its Syrian wing YPG have hideouts, following the attack on TAI headquarters in Ankara, which killed five and injured 22.

The PKK has since claimed the attack, and Turkish authorities confirmed the two perpetrators were PKK terrorists.

The attack struck amid growing signs of a political thaw between Ankara and the PKK to end terrorism, which has been waging its bloody terror campaign since the 1980s.

The call came from Devlet Bahçeli, the head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), who said days before the attack that the PKK might lay down arms if its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan comes to Parliament and make a speech upon release.

While Bahçeli’s calls have received mixed responses, Erdoğan threw firm support behind it, urging the terrorist group to “take the hand extended.”

Öcalan himself from his cell on a prison island near Istanbul said he had the “theoretical and practical power to move this process from the level of conflict and violence to a political and legal level.”

According to intelligence reports, however, the PKK has received fresh instructions to concentrate its attacks on Türkiye in the face of such a development.

Furthermore, attacks against Turkish security forces in northern Iraq and Syria have been “insufficient” for the ringleaders who have been ordered to “take the operations to the next level” by the countries they serve, reports said.

This instruction was relayed to the PKK’s so-called special forces unit, which includes Mine Sevjin Alçiçek, the female terrorist who carried out the TAI attack.

Intelligence reports also confirmed the PKK sent in more wanted terrorists to Türkiye, pushing security forces to further tighten measures and increase border patrols.

Reports said Israel, whose genocidal war in Gaza Türkiye has been a virulent critic of, is working to encourage and support the PKK and has helped the group determine its new strategy.

Israeli regime reportedly plans to start the process with first “individual compensation cases” then move to “corporate cases by recognizing the PKK as a terror state.”

Israel currently has a commission within the so-called Rojava Autonomous Administration, which has prepared a 50-page preliminary report regarding terror camps, energy lines, communication bases, petrol facilities and other PKK-held sites Türkiye strikes.

The report, which includes dozens of fake evidence and testimonies, was taken to the U.S. by Bessam Said, who is active in the PKK’s civilian branch.