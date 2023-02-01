The Washington Post on Tuesday corrected a photo that was published in its Jan. 28 issue with a caption reading “US forces provide military training to (the) PKK...” even though the caption was accurately acknowledging a fact Washington is refusing to admit.

The photo taken in Syria’s Hasakah region marks the first time a U.S. newspaper acknowledged that the organization the U.S. Army calls the YPG is in fact the same as the PKK – a group recognized as a terrorist group by the United States, European Union and Türkiye.

The Washington Post later said: “A photo with a Jan. 28 Federal Insider column about women in Special Operations forces, which was provided by Getty Images, contained inaccurate caption information that cited U.S. military forces training members of the PKK, a militant group. The U.S. forces were not training members of the PKK, which operates in Türkiye and Iraq and has been labeled a terrorist organization by the United States.”

However, Türkiye for years has strenuously objected to U.S. support for the YPG/PKK terrorist group, documenting with extensive evidence how the PKK and YPG are in actuality the same terrorist group that has attacked Türkiye for decades, taking tens of thousands of lives along the way.

Recorded evidence

The photo used in the Washington Post story was published by Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sept. 7, 2022, and was supplied to the international media via AA's agreement with Getty Images.

The photo taken by an AA photojournalist in the Hasakah countryside in northern Syria shows PKK/YPG terror group members being trained by U.S. troops, with American Bradley armored vehicles forming a silhouette in the background.

Leading the coalition against the terrorist group Daesh, the U.S. supported PKK/YPG terrorists in Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, east of the Euphrates, with armed training and exercises.

Since 2015, Washington and its coalition forces have provided armed training and truckloads of weapons and ammunition to thousands of PKK/YPG terrorists, who sometimes also use the labels PYD and SDF.

The U.S. administration and media, ignoring extensive evidence Türkiye has supplied since the beginning of the Syrian civil war as well as press and intelligence reports, do not accept that the YPG, with its various other acronyms, is an extension of the PKK terrorist group.

Facing a Turkish backlash over support for the terrorist group, the U.S. suggested that the terrorist group PKK/YPG uses the acronym "SDF" as a way to “rebrand” and disguise its true terrorist identity, as recounted by U.S. Army Gen. Raymond Thomas in a 2017 AA article titled “US urged PKK/PYD to change name for legitimacy.”

Over the past 40 years, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.