The YPG/PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced its dissolution as an armed group Tuesday after its forces were integrated into the Syrian army under an agreement with Damascus, marking a major step toward restoring unified state authority across Syria.

SDF leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Abdi, announced the move in a televised address from the presidential palace in Damascus.

“We announce today the end of the mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces and declare, with full responsibility, its dissolution as an independent military force,” Abdi said.

He said the decision followed “the completion of the process of integrating our forces into the brigades of the Syrian army.”

The SDF was established in 2015 with U.S. backing and is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group. Washington partnered with the group in its campaign against Daesh despite longstanding objections from NATO ally Türkiye over its ties to the PKK.

The PKK, which has waged a decadeslong campaign against Türkiye, is designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The SDF became Washington’s principal partner on the ground against Daesh and eventually gained control of large parts of northern and northeastern Syria, including areas containing much of the country’s oil resources.

“The circumstances have changed today, and the country has entered a new phase characterized by peace and participation,” Abdi said.

The political and military landscape shifted dramatically following the ouster of longtime dictator Bashar Assad in late 2024 and the establishment of new authorities in Damascus under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Clashes between government forces and the SDF in January resulted in Damascus regaining significant territory, including areas in Raqqa and Deir el-Zour. The two sides subsequently reached an agreement to integrate military, security and civilian institutions in the northeast into state structures.

As part of the broader process, al-Sharaa issued a decree recognizing Kurdish national rights and Kurdish as a national language.

The integration agreement also requires the removal of non-Syrian PKK figures from the country and the incorporation of SDF fighters into Syrian state security and military structures.

Türkiye has repeatedly maintained that eliminating parallel armed structures and preserving Syria’s territorial integrity are essential for lasting stability in the neighboring country.

The SDF’s dissolution represents a significant step in Damascus’ efforts to restore central authority throughout Syria after more than a decade of fragmentation and conflict.

Abdi said last week that the integration of the administration in northeastern Syria into state institutions had been completed, while saying efforts to secure Kurdish rights through Syria’s constitutional framework would continue.