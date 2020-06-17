A YPG/PKK terrorist who was captured during an operation last week and was determined to have entered Turkey illegally was arrested in Istanbul on Wednesday.

On June 10, four terrorists, who were preparing to stage a terrorist attack in Turkey, were captured in Istanbul through a security forces operation. It was also revealed that the terrorists came from Syria's Tal Abyad as a group of nine, although the whereabouts of the remaining five are still unknown.

After their capture, three out of the four terrorists were released on bail while the terrorist with the initials M.N. was arrested in Istanbul on charges of being a member of an armed terrorist group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.