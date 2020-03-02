Four Assyrians that are working at Sotooro, an Assyrian security force, were kidnapped by YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria yesterday.

According to the reports by the Hujada – the media outlet of the World Syriac Federation, the four Assyrians were kidnapped as a part of the YPG’s ongoing activities against the minority Assyrian community in the region.

Recounting previous acts of the terrorist group against the community, from ethnic cleansing and burglary to systematic pressure, the media outlet criticized some Swiss political parties for backing the YPG. Hujada reported that despite ongoing abuse by the YPG, parties like Sweden Left Party and Christian Democrat Party continue to support the terrorist group.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria and as the domination of the YPG increases in the northern parts of the country, Assyrians have been suffering under the terrorist group and have thanked Turkey for fighting against the YPG/PKK.

"The operations of Turkey in northern Syria contribute to the security of our own communities," Johny Messo, the head of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), said last month on the issue.

Speaking at the European Council upon an invitation from Turkey's permanent representative to the council, Messo informed the audience about the brutalities and pressures of the YPG/PKK on the regional communities and minorities, including the Syriacs.

Since 2008, Messo, a Syriac-Dutch politician, has been the head of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), a federation of the international Syriac community founded back in 1983.

Back in October, Messo spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the brutalities of the YPG/PKK, saying that the terrorist group is kidnapping and forcing Syriac children to join their group.

"The PYD/YPG is threatening Syriacs and still forcibly detaining some children to join them," he said.

Telling how the YPG terrorists fought other terrorist groups only to pursue their own territorial aims, he explained: "The aim of the PYD/YPG in its struggle against Daesh was to seize their territories and integrate them as part of the autonomous Kurdish region envisaged by them."

Messo said the YPG/PKK and Daesh are both terror groups, differing only in objectives, and they sometimes even work together.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.