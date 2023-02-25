The PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot YPG are financed in Sweden, the country's intelligence agency said Saturday.

Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of counter-terrorism at the Swedish Security Service (SAPO), said in an interview with the state television SVT that the YPG/PKK receives significant financial support in their country, without specifying the amount.

Trehorning also mentioned that they are constantly working to identify those who commit crimes, and they recently arrested someone who was extorting businesses for the terrorist organization YPG/PKK.

Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden's chief negotiator for NATO membership, had previously stated on Jan. 29 in an interview with the state radio SR that organized crime groups in Sweden finance the PKK, and unlike Finland, the PKK has more sources of financial support in Sweden.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.