The COP31 summit in Antalya brought together leaders from more than 100 countries for the biggest international event ever hosted by the Mediterranean Turkish city, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan taking center stage as a popular host, exchanging warm greetings and posing for selfies while one guest, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, missed the chance for a handshake.

As Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides approached the spot where Erdoğan stood alongside U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to welcome guests, he paused for a few seconds, giving Erdoğan enough time to leave his position, apparently to Christodoulides' surprise. Türkiye does not recognize the Greek Cypriot administration.

The moment may have offered some relief to the Turkish leader, who patiently greeted and conversed with each leader despite the lengthy list of guests from more than 100 countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he greets him with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the COP31 conference, Antalya, Nov. 11, 2026. (IHA Photo)

An Ottoman military band, known as the mehter, welcomed guests outside the greeting area where Erdoğan and Guterres stood, performing traditional marches once used to motivate Ottoman troops as admirers rushed to photograph the band.

In keeping with the summit's theme, Erdoğan wore a green tie decorated with stars and motifs resembling Türkiye's domestically developed KAAN fighter jet, similar to ties he has worn at previous events.

The welcoming ceremony was probably one of Erdoğan's longest in a while, following a Republic Day reception in Ankara last month, when he shook hands with dozens of guests, from ministers to ambassadors. Still, the president took time for brief conversations with several guests.

Among them was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with whom Erdoğan spoke in Turkish and English. "Good morning, maşallah (blessed be you), how are you?" Erdoğan asked a smiling von der Leyen.

Erdoğan also stopped to speak with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he greets him with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the COP31 conference, Antalya, Nov. 11, 2026. (IHA Photo)

He also obliged a selfie request from Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., who quickly pulled a cellphone from his pocket before posing between Erdoğan and Guterres.

After the greeting ceremony, Erdoğan and his guests gathered to plant olive trees in a designated area of the summit venue, an event that coincided with Türkiye's National Forestation Day, observed annually on Nov. 11.