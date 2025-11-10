President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday criticized those using Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic, to voice hostility against the country.

Speaking at a commemoration in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: “We see many debates happening on our national days. Just as we oppose those who show hostility toward this nation in the media, on social media and in politics under the mask of Atatürk, we also strongly oppose insulting remarks aimed at Mustafa Kemal, who charted a new course for our country.”

He continued to say that: “We can't expect 86 million people to agree on everything or see things the same way. The key is that different opinions are expressed kindly and without insults.”

Erdoğan said that recently, there have been attempts to bring up “destructive, exhausting and socially fault-line-inducing discussions” about national days.

“Hopefully, we will continue to work for Türkiye for many years to come, to serve and produce for our country and to help our country achieve its goals in every field,” Erdoğan added. "Everything they said was impossible, everything they said 'you can't do,' we implemented one by one. We have demonstrated repeatedly over the past 23 years how to serve the republic."

Atatürk served as the republic's first president until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to cirrhosis.

Turkish people traditionally visit Atatürk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation's founder.