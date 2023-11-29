A window of opportunity exists for longtime rivals Türkiye and Greece to strengthen and normalize ties, Athens’ Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Tuesday.

During his talk at the London School of Economics, Gerapetritis answered Anadolu Agency’s (AA) questions on two-way relations, emphasizing the importance of a “deliberative approach” in foreign policy.

“I am very fond of the basic idea of deliberative processes in foreign policy and every aspect of life. I just aspire that anytime we have a dispute, it doesn’t eventually conclude in crisis,” he said.

Recognizing the fundamental differences between the two countries, he stressed the need for open discussions and resolution, underlining the significance of diplomacy in navigating disputes.

“We have jointly decided to leave aside our disputes,” Gerapetritis said, underscoring the belief that these differences should not hinder diplomatic dialogue.

Calm in Aegean

According to Gerapetritis, confidence-building measures in defense and military will be vital in improving relations.

On possible steps being pursued, he said the Greek government has appointed a diplomat to lead the confidence-building discussions between the two.

Pointing out the current calm in the Aegean Sea, he said it was “very important” to maintain this.

“What I keep on saying is that irrespective of whether we resolve our basic issues concerning delegation of military zones, it is by itself important to extend the period of calmness over the Aegean for as long as we can,” said Gerapetritis.

The Aegean dispute encompasses a series of interconnected controversies between Greece and Türkiye concerning sovereignty and associated rights in the region of the body of water between the two countries.

These conflicts have significantly strained Greek-Turkish relations since the 1970s and sometimes brought the two nations to the brink of military hostilities.

Despite opposition from some groups in both Greece and Türkiye, Gerapetritis stressed the imperative of working toward reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

“This is definitely an asset for our discussion, and I can see that there are some people and groups in Greece and Türkiye, as well, who are opposing the idea of rapprochement of the two countries.

“I expected this but respectfully disagree with it. We have to live together. We have to work hard to live in peace,” he said.

There has been a rapprochement in Turkish-Greek relations in recent months, encouraged by the goodwill and humanitarian assistance shown on both sides earlier this year when southeastern Türkiye was rocked by two deadly earthquakes and Greece suffered a tragic train incident.

Both sides have warned against steps and statements that could damage the current environment of trust as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to maintain the positive atmosphere after holding two rare face-to-face meetings.

Mindset change

The Greek foreign minister also argued that fostering good neighborly relations and mitigating the risk of tension or conflict should be prioritized over accelerating processes that may be divisive between Athens and Ankara.

“And I think it’s much better to be able to mitigate the risks of tension or war instead of trying to accelerate that process. And I think this is my responsibility toward the Greek citizens and especially with future generations,” he underlined.

Addressing the potential for increased collaboration, Gerapetritis revealed that the two nations were set to sign agreements in crucial areas.

“We have decided to focus not on things to separate us, but the things that actually unite us; for example, we have an ambitious political agenda that has agreements that will be signed in the near future concerning economy, tourism, education, culture.

“I think there is a different mindset in Türkiye-Greek relations. And, I think we should focus on win-win solutions to our issues and that’s why I’m working very hard with my colleagues.”

“I strongly believe in people-to-people diplomacy. We have to raise awareness among people concerning good neighborly relations,” Gerapetritis asserted.