Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) hosted former Austrian President Heinz Fischer in Istanbul Friday as part of the Future Leaders Executive Program (FLEP).

The program brings together the youth with veteran leaders, and Fischer was the first participant in the inaugural program. “I believe such international youth events are significant for the exchange of different ideas and opinions,” Fischer said on the sidelines of the event.

ICYF, the umbrella youth Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, organizes events to promote international cooperation between the youth and with the participation of governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide with a vision of economic and cultural development.

ICYF has been an observer in United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2021.

FLEP aims to unite the youth with heads of state and government, veteran ministers and chairs of reputed international organizations under Chatham House Rule.

Before the event, Fischer extended his condolences for Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south. He noted that the Austrian government quickly delivered search and rescue crews and aid materials to the disaster zone.

On FLEP, Fischer said he was pleased to attend the event and to share experiences with participants comprising professionals from many countries. He thanked ICYF chair Taha Ayhan for organizing the event.

Meanwhile, Taha Ayhan said FLEP was a long-running program, and it will continue for five more months, during which they would host two guest speakers every month.

“The program aims to inspire the youth, to help them draw from the experience and ideas of the participants,” he said. On Saturday, FLEP will host former UK Defense Minister Geoffrey William Hoon, who served in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown governments in various capacities.

In March, FLEP will host Lamberto Zannier, former Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) and former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme.