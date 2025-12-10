The presence of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria remains a fundamental obstacle to long-term stability, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remarked on Wednesday during a conference, stressing that no country can sustainably function with “two competing armed formations."

At the “Syria After One Year: Recovery and Reconstruction” conference, held by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Ankara, Fidan outlined Türkiye’s vision for a unified and stable Syrian state.

Fidan said the future of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, will play a decisive role in determining whether Syria can move toward political normalization and territorial cohesion. He argued that armed entities outside the state structure inevitably fuel division and insecurity.

“There cannot be a model in which two armed elements coexist within one country,” Fidan said. “These forces must ultimately fall under the command of the Syrian state.”

The minister referenced the March agreement reportedly reached between the Syrian government and YPG representatives, saying the agreement had not yielded any concrete results so far. He noted that discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Esat Sheybani during the recent Doha Forum confirmed that “not much positive development” had taken place.

“We, as Türkiye, have consistently emphasized that the process must advance through dialogue and peaceful means,” he said. “A new confrontation benefits no one. This issue must be resolved without sparking another conflict.”

Fidan reiterated that the continued presence of YPG forces outside state authority undermines Syria’s social fabric and economic prospects.

“The YPG must understand this: no country hosts two armed formations,” he said.

“The armed elements they hold must be integrated under the Syrian administration. Otherwise, these structures – directly or indirectly – breed separatism and instability. In such an environment, neither the economy, nor stability, nor security can flourish.”

He warned that zones controlled by non-state armed actors remain perpetually vulnerable to foreign interference, internal conflict and radicalization.

Unified Syria for all communities

Arguing against both fragmentation and authoritarian homogenization, Fidan said Syria’s reconstruction must be built on inclusive governance and equal citizenship.

“A unified and integrated Syria is essential for the well-being of Kurds, Arabs, Sunnis, Shiites and Druze alike,” he said. “But this cannot mean the dominance of one group, sect or ethnicity over the others. Updating the old regime in a new modality is not acceptable.”

Fidan rejected both federalist proposals that would divide the country and approaches that impose authoritarian uniformity.

“We will not divide Syria under the label of federalism, nor will we impose a pressure structure that pushes people underground or into radicalization. It is possible to build a prosperous society where everyone feels equal and free. Modern governance requires this.”

He noted that many countries, including Türkiye and European states, have implemented inclusive models that balance unity with representation. “This is possible in Syria as well. And it is necessary.”

Türkiye’s security concerns

Fidan highlighted that Türkiye continues to monitor developments closely due to its own national security concerns linked to PKK-affiliated elements operating across the border.

“We explain clearly what YPG-PKK issues mean for our national security,” he said. “There are aspects that we express directly and publicly. On the other hand, Damascus has its own responsibilities regarding the SDF. They must carry out the part that belongs to them.”

He reiterated that lasting stability in Syria requires the integration of armed groups into the state structure without delay. “For stability to take hold, this integration must happen as soon as possible.”

Israel’s expansionism

Turning to regional dynamics, the minister argued that the most destabilizing factor in the Middle East today is Israel’s expansionist policies. He said the war launched by the Netanyahu government in Gaza has been deliberately extended into new fronts.

“The greatest danger for Syria right now is Israel’s expansionism,” Fidan said. “Israel cannot build its security on the insecurity of other nations.”

He warned that attempts to widen the Gaza conflict to regional arenas will deepen instability across the Middle East and undermine prospects for Syrian recovery.

Fidan concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s position that a stable Syria requires inclusive governance, unified security structures and sustained diplomatic engagement. He emphasized that Türkiye will continue following developments closely, in line with its own security priorities and its broader vision for regional stability.

Fidan previously condemned Israel’s widening offensive and said the assault has reshaped the global order, noting that more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocide and highlighted that international support for unconditional backing of Israel has weakened.