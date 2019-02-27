Daily Sabah marks its fifth year

Daily Sabah, a staple of Turkey's foreign language media and its most prominent English-language daily, today marks the fifth anniversary of its foundation.

A member of the Turkuvaz Media Group, Daily Sabah was launched in 2014 with the motto of "Local Perspective, Global Vision," simultaneously with its website www.dailysabah.com. Today, the newspaper reaches more than 20,000 points in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and the rest of the world and is also available on Turkish domestic and international flights.

A popular source of reference for news on Turkey, the newspaper has come a long way in the last five years in terms of coverage, especially with its exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis of current affairs in Turkey and across the globe. Its print edition remains solely in English but the Daily Sabah website has also branched out to other languages, offering news in German, Arabic and Russian.