Investments discussed at MIPIM 2018

The world's largest real estate fair, MIPIM, which was held for the 29th time in Cannes, France on March 13-16, has welcomed Turkish tourism professionals for the first time this year.

The Tourism Investors Association of Turkey (TTYD) revealed Turkey's tourism potential at MIPIM in order to promote investment opportunities in the sector and attract the attention of foreign investors. Speaking at a panel session at the fair dubbed "Mapping the Silk Road, The Journey from Turkey to the World," TTYD Chair Oya Narin said as a reference institution in the international platform, they are striving to create opportunities for both foreign investors and their own members.

TTYD has introduced Turkey's investment opportunities in three major tourism fairs held in Europe. Following the IHIF (International Hotel Investments Forum) held in Berlin on March 4-6 and the ITB Berlin (International Berlin Tourism Fair) on March 6-10, TTYD participated in MIPIM.

The TTYD's stall at the fair has attracted great interest. The Turkish section of the fair was inaugurated by the Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Mehmet Özhaseki, while 250 companies from Turkey attended the event this year. Özhaseki, who visited the TTYD stall, said he received information from officials on how foreigners regard tourism investments in Turkey.