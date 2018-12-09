Turkey’s real estate giants hold fair in Rotterdam

The Dutch leg of the "Overseas Real Estate Encounters," organized by Sabah newspaper in several European cities, began in Rotterdam this weekend, drawing hundreds of Dutch citizens who showed their interest in the event.

The mini fair was held on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Hilton Hotel in Rotterdam. Turkish companies including Sur Yapı, Emlak Konut, Taksim 360 and Halk GYO hosted stands at the event, providing information on the real estate sector and investment.

The event was attended by Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Şaban Dişli, Consul General of Rotterdam Aytaç Yılmaz, Rotterdam Consulate Trade Attache Tarık Gençosmanoğlu, non-governmental organizations and individuals seeking to invest in the real estate sector.

The fair circuit kicked off in Germany with events in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart.