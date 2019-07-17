Housing sales in Turkey fall 21.7% in H1 as purchases by foreigners jump 68.8%

The number of real estate properties sold in Turkey fell 21.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, with more than 500,000 properties sold in the first six months, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Wednesday.

Despite this downward trend, property sales to foreigners jumped 68.8% in the first half, reaching 19,952 units. as Iraqi, Iranian and Russian citizens topped the list of Turkish real estate investors by country.

Some 206,254 houses were sold for the first time while the rest were second-hand sales, according to TurkStat.

Istanbul had the highest share of house sales at 18% or 91,561 houses. Turkey's largest city was followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir with 48,814 units (9.6% of all sales) and 29,066 (5.7%), respectively.

In June alone, housing sales plunged 48.6% year-on-year to 61,355 units. Sales to foreigners, however, rose 30.5% to 2,689 properties.