Erdoğan inaugurates Central Asia's largest mosque in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the Central Imam Serahsi Mosque in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Sunday.

"I hope that this monument will ensure to strengthen the bonds of common religion, language, history, culture, and brotherhood between Kyrgyzstan and our country," Erdoğan said.

"I hope that this work will become a symbol of unity and, peace among brother [countries] because we are two semi-states but one nation," Erdoğan said and added "Above all, we are [part of the Muslim] Ummah."

Built by funds from Turkey's state-run Presidency of Religious Affairs, or Diyanet the mosque will serve as a social and religious complex or külliye, as such religious/educational compounds were called in Ottoman times.

The mosque which has a 37-meter-long (121 ft.) dome and four minarets, can accommodate 20,000 worshippers. Spread over 7,000 square meters, the mosque became the largest in Central Asia.

Built in traditional Ottoman architecture, the mosque was completed in six years.

Erdoğan accompanied by Turkish ministers began a three-day visit to Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.