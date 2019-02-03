US grocery store offers its customers 'halal pork'

A U.S.-based grocery store offered its customers halal certified pork meat, which technically can't exist as pork is prohibited in Islam.

A catalog published by Jetro Cash & Carry store in Philadelphia on Tuesday advertised ground pork beef by a company called Pork King as halal.

Halal refers to what is allowed or lawful in Islam and Islam does not permit the consumption of pork by Muslims.

It is unclear if this was a simple error by Jetro as the store offered various other meats, such as lamb racks and peeled knuckles from beef with the same halal stamp.