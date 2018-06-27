Turning toxin into treatment: Turkish researchers find ‘ray of hope’ against cancer

Turkish scientist awarded for her research in US

The potent toxin of the Paederus beetle – which commonly causes skin irritation in humans – may have a positive effect in combating cancer, according to a team of Turkish researchers.

Researcher and professor Sinan Anlaş called the toxin "a ray of hope for cancer treatment."

"Our initial findings are extremely promising… (The toxin) shows an adverse effect to cancer cells," Anlaş, who has been researching the beetle for 15 years, told Anadolu Agency.

The research team has observed the effect of the toxin – which hinders DNA and enzyme synthesis – on mice with cancerous tumors.

"During the study it was found out that the life of mice with various cancerous tumors was extended after this substance was given to them," he said.





The toxin, called pederin packs a punch 15 times more powerful than cobra's venom. One gram of pederin is enough to kill dozens of people. Paederus beetles release their toxin when squeezed, and when coming in contact with humans can cause a range of symptoms from eczema-like skin rash or blisters to nerve and joint pain.

However, since a Paederus beetle only weighs about 4 milligrams, 1 gram of the toxin is obtained from 4 kilograms of beetles, Anlaş said.

Anlaş said that although the study is new, the team is optimistic it will produce vital treatment methods and medicines to fight cancer, as well as bacterial infections.

"In the effort to produce a new generation of antibiotics, it has been determined that the beetle's poison has a broad-spectrum effect and destroys a range of bacteria," he said.

For the past three years, the team of researchers from Turkey's Manisa Celal Bayar University – with the support of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) – has been working on a project that studies the impact of Paederus beetles on agriculture, ecology and medicine.

Dr. Vladimir Gusarov of Norway's Oslo University, Joachim Willers of the Berlin Natural History Museum and Dr. Alfred F. Newton of the Chicago Museum of Natural History are also supporting the research project.