Gender segregation

Scientists have conducted some works to show that AI can have some discriminatory aspects along with its aspects of making human life easier. These works are like a call to build ethics while developing AI technologies. You can turn AI into a racist and sexist individual just like you can make it a psychopath. AI experts at MIT Media Lab said that this depends only on what data you feed the algorithm with.

They revealed Norman, the world's first psychopath AI. Turkish scientist Tolga Bölükbaşı, who is pursuing a master's degree at Boston University Electric and Electronic Engineering, was also part of the team.

Bölükbaşı said that an algorithm can be sexist if the software was trained with news bulletins from Google News. After a while, the software deduced a software developer would be a man while a woman is the one who manages only housework.

He added that it is hard to determine what negative effects learner and biased software will reveal in the future if they are not kept under control.

He highlighted that even large online platforms like Google can be sexist. He pointed out that the gender-neutral words like "doctor" can be mistranslated by Google.

"If you translate 'O bir doktor' in Turkish into English it will show up as 'He is a doctor,' adding the male gender to the profession," he said.