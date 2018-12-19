Turkey's Generation Z eyes tech industry, avoids face-to-face contact

The world is very keen on understanding Generation Z, which is composed of young people born after 1996. The main reason for this is that they are very much unlike the other generations that came before them.

To have a better understanding of Generation Z and their future plans, Dell Technologies conducted a global study and interviewed more than 12,000 young people between the ages 16 and 23.

According to the study, 86 percent of Generation Z in Turkey want to work in the technology industries. Around 47 percent of young people in Turkey believe their technological literacy is "perfect" and that their talents in technology and devices will play an important role in their future career.

Contrary to the youngsters of Generation Z around the world, young people in Turkey are optimistic about humans and robots working hand in hand in the future. Members of Generation Z usually take advice from older generations when they come cross something that requires experience. Turkish youngsters, on the other hand, turn to technology. Turkey's Generation Z prefers to learn something they do not know from YouTube.

However, their fondness for technology prevents them from having as much face-to-face contact. While 47 percent of the young people in the U.S. prefer in-person contact, only 31 percent of their peers in Turkey do so. Most of them prefer to use the telephone and email.