Turkey looking to find 'Cyber Stars' via online challenge

Turkey wants to make a breakthrough in cyber technologies and find talented computer geniuses. To that end, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority and the National Intervention Center against Cyber Attacks (USOM) is organizing an online competition titled "Cyber Star 2019."

Organized for the first time last year, "Cyber Star 2019" will take place on Feb. 1. The participants can compete individually as well as teams composed of four people. Those who want to apply the competition can summit their application on siberyildiz.com. The applicants can also prepare for the competition via the test questions offered on the website until the day of the competition.

Once the competition starts, a part of the questions will be available to all competitors. Those who score above average will start phase two with new questions. The online competition will continue for a day and the winner will earn 15 gold coins.