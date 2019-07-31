Turkish research center to host astronomy fest

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) will host its annual astronomy festival between Aug. 1 and 4 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

The National Sky Observation Festival will be held at TÜBİTAK's National Observatory campus located at the Saklikent ski resort. sitting at an altitude of 2,000 meters (6,560 feet).

Amateurs as well as professional astronomers will attend the festival.

"This sky fest, which has been organized for 20 years and is growing every year, has been successfully an important event in the sense of bringing together science and society in our country," TÜBİTAK said in a statement.

"In astronomy, which is the only field of science that can also be done as amateurs, important discoveries are made by amateur astronomers who constantly scan the sky with various observation instruments." Among the numerous seminars on astronomy, the festival will include observations with telescopes to learn about the sky and celestial bodies, workshops, exhibitions and contests.