Would you entrust your child to artificial intelligence?

Leaving a baby or a sick or elderly parent at home and going to work is psychologically challenging. To solve the issue, parents and their relatives get help from a babysitter or a caretaker and monitor their house via security cameras. However, a new technological development that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into image processing technologies to automatically measure the quality of care provided to patients, the elderly or children receiving home care could be just what is needed.

Invidyo's smart baby and babysitter camera promises to eliminate parents' anxiety. The camera automatically finds and records the moments when the baby cries. Thanks to facial recognition technology, an alarm sounds if a stranger other than the babysitter arrives when the parent is not at home. The system recognizes the baby's face and automatically detects moments when the baby is laughing, taking high-resolution photos and creating a two-minute recap covering the highlights of the day.

Invidyo co-founder Özgür Deniz Önür explained how they came up with this idea, which has especially pleased parents and relatives of sick patients.

"We have realized that one of the most important issues parents face is the fear they experience when entrusting their children to a babysitter they do not know. In the same way, babysitters are always worried that they will be blamed for the smallest problems that happen to the children, even though it is often not their fault," Önür said. "Normally, parents install camera systems in their homes, but unfortunately there is no time to rewind and look at them amid the daily rush of life. We have developed Invidyo to solve this exact problem. Our goal is to automatically identify the important parts of the video footage and present a recap video to the parents, showing them what happens during the day in just a few minutes."

THE WAY THE CHILD CRIES MATTERS

Stating that smart cameras are mostly used by working parents, Önür noted that white-collar parents who entrust their children to babysitters at home have showed interest. He said that families in the upper-income group that can hire a caregiver at home make up their user profile, pointing to those living in metropolises in Turkey, Europe,and the United States as their target audience.

So, how much should we rely on these AI-backed smart cameras? Önür further commented on the system's success rate. "Cry detection, smart recap and face recognition algorithms in the camera are developed by our company. We are constantly working to enhance the performance of the algorithm," he continued. "I can say that we provide much more accurate results with much less error margin than our competitors who offer similar algorithms to their customers abroad. It is hard to give a precise figure because (our success rate) varies from customer to customer due to to the position of the camera, the shape of the room and the way the child cries. However, I can say that we have achieved an average performance of over 90%."

Önür stressed that although they have rivals abroad such competitors usually force the parents or the relative of the sick or elderly person to monitor the camera continuously. "We offer parents a product that they can always watch if they want to. However, they can also find the important moments automatically, even if they do not have the time to watch the footage," he said. "Companies using AI to produce smart solutions for parents have begun to emerge in the U.S. market. However, these companies are mostly working on analyzing the baby's sleep. We, on the other hand, specialize in the interaction of the baby and the babysitter."

Invidyo, which sells its products in 60 stores in Toys R Us in Canada, online on Amazon.com in the U.S., and in the Turkish market, is also aiming to open up in the European market soon, starting with Germany.

The hidden power of cybersecurity: Artificial Intelligence

The market share of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is expected to grow in the coming years, mainly due to emerging threats and increased data security concerns. The market share of artificial intelligence in the cybersecuritymarket is estimated to reach $38.2 billion by 2026.

Bitdefender Operations Director Alev Akkoyunlu indicated that internet of things (IoT) devices and cybersecurity threats are the main drivers of the market's growth, envisaging that increased data security concerns and threats to Wi-Finetworks will lead to the rise of widespread use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

As many companies have shifted some of their operations to the cloud, the need for data protection has now expanded the cloud as well. The effort to secure data has led to the further development of cloud-based solutions. Akkoyunlu stated that the transition to the cloud provides companies with advantages such as improved flexibility, control and scalability, adding that the company investments required to implement cybersecurity solutions will decrease significantly and that many companies' demand for cloud-based cybersecurity systems will increase in the coming years.

It is estimated that AI use in cybersecurity will increase its share in the market, especially in the automotive and transportation sectors. Akkoyunlu pointed out that combining machine learning with big data analytics, in particular, will provide an opportunity to understand the large amounts of valuable data collected from tools, servers and smart mobile services, and that all abnormal processes, from cyber threats to the irregular behavior of vehicles and drivers, can be identified via machine learning algorithms.