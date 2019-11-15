Turkish scientist's algorithm may revolutionize underwater photography

A Turkish scientist developed an algorithm that could potentially revolutionize marine science and underwater photography.
Engineer and oceanographer Derya Akkaynak created a program that removes the color distortion underwater images suffer because of how light travels through water.
The algorithm, which is called See-thru, "takes an underwater image and removes the water from it. And it looks just like as it would if you took the photo on land," Akkaynak told Scientific American magazine.
She explained that underwater photos usually have an overwhelming green or blue colorcast, while objects in the distance are backscattered.
See-thru uses distance information and a mathematical formula to go "through each pixel to calculate what the degradation is and removes it."
"I see this as the start of the artificial intelligence boom in marine science," Akkaynak predicted.
