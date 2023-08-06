The resounding cheers echoed through the air on Saturday as the 100th Republic Anniversary Cycling Tour reached its thrilling finale on the fifth and final day, with a captivating 175-kilometer Çankırı-Ankara stage.

It was Daniel Marukhin from Vino Skok Cycling Team who raced his way to victory, clinching the coveted first place.

Not far behind, Petros Mengs from Beykoz Municipality Sports Club showcased his exceptional skills, securing a well-deserved second place, while the talented Ahmet Örken from Spor Toto Cycling Team settled for third.

The general classification proved to be a captivating battle until the end, with Petros Mengs of Beykoz Municipality Sports Club emerging as the overall champion.

Samet Karabulut from Konya Metropolitan Belediyespor showcased remarkable prowess to secure the second spot, closely followed by Daniil Marukhin from Vino Sko Team, who claimed the third position.

Racers ride during the 100th Republic Anniversary Cycling Tour, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

The momentous award ceremony took place in front of the 1st Parliament Building in Ulus, graced by the deputy speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Celal Adan, alongside other distinguished dignitaries.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as athletes and their families basked in the glory of their accomplishments.

In a statement before the ceremony, Turkish Cycling Federation Vice President Bahattin Akyön expressed profound pride in orchestrating such a grand event, where the Turkish flag fluttered with pride throughout the 100th anniversary of the republic.

The federation played host to a remarkable assembly of 60 athletes representing 16 teams, traversing through the picturesque cities of Sivas, Tokat, Amasya, Havza, Samsun, Çorum and Çankırı.

The unfaltering support and enthusiasm from the Turkish people elevated the experience, leaving a profound impact on the cyclists and organizers alike.

"This celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of our republic has been nothing short of spectacular. The support and warm welcome we received from the public have been overwhelming, filling us with excitement and pride. It's moments like these that reinforce the spirit of unity and shared passion for sports in our country. As we bask in this success, we are already looking forward to organizing more such thrilling events in the years to come, nurturing the fervor for cycling across Türkiye. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our president, the minister of youth and sports, and all the esteemed governors and mayors who have championed this event. Here's to a Türkiye where the bicycle culture flourishes, resonating with the values of health, unity and camaraderie," Akyön said.

Adding to the sentiments of unity, Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Deputy Chair Celal Adan underlined the significance of such sporting endeavors in strengthening the bond of the Turkish nation during the republic's centennial celebrations.

Emphasizing the poignant connection with Sivas, he praised the city's historical importance and its role in the hearts of the Turkish people.

The Turkish flag, a symbol of national pride, was handed over to Adan by the triumphant champion athlete, embodying the spirit of unity that permeates the cycling tour.

As the awards were bestowed upon the remarkable athletes, the curtains closed on a momentous occasion that will be etched in the memories of both participants and spectators alike.