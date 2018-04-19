Karaevli, Esen win 7th Grundig Golf Tournament titles

Atalla Esen and Hüma Karaevli claimed the men's and women's title, respectively, at the 7th Grundig Golf Tournament held in Istanbul on April 14 and 15. The tournament, organized by Istanbul Golf Club since 2012, was held at the city's Marmara Golf Course.





In the women's event, Mina Gençoğuz of the Country Club came second while Rana Esen of Istanbul Golf Club came third. In the men's event, Mehmet Kazan of Kemer Golf and Country Club came second and Cem Kitapçı of Istanbul Golf Club was placed third.

The "Nearest to the Pin" award went to Istanbul Golf Club's Hayri Ekici while and Bülent Özgür and Efes Alemdar won the "Longest Drive" awards in the men's and women's category, respectively. The Grundig Golf Tournament marks the opening of Istanbul's golfing season. The tournament involves mostly amateur golfers.