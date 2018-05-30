Turkey to participate in Rome athletics competition

Turkish athletes will participate in the fourth leg of the 2018 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Diamond League to be held in Rome starting May 31, said the Turkish Athletics Federation (TAF) yesterday.

Sprinter Ramil Guliyev, track and field hurdler Yasmani Copello, and runner Tuğba Güvenç will take part in the competition, according to the IAAF's provisional entry list.

Guliyev will compete in the 100 meters race. Güvenç will represent Turkey for the first time and race in the 3,000-meter hurdles. Copello, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will again take part in the 400-meter hurdles.