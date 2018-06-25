Turkish female weightlifter Erdoğan wins two gold medals in Mediterranean Games

Turkish female weightlifter Şaziye Erdoğan won two gold medals during the 18th Mediterranean Games held in Tarranoga, Spain. Erdoğan, who competed in the 48-kilogram category, lifted 78 kilograms in the snatch and 96 kilograms in the clean and jerk. In the men's 62-kilogram category, another Turkish athlete, Erol Bilgin, won two silver medals by lifting 126 kilogram in the snatch and 156 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

During the second day of the competition, several venues hosted sports disciplines that Tarragona 2018 organizes. Monday, Reus Olympic Pavilion hosted the first sessions of artistic gymnastics for men and women and the first team finals. Until June 27, Constanti hosts weightlifting competitions in the respective categories.

Every day will be a final and Lydia Valentin, the current European champion, will represent the host country in these games. El Morell has started the qualifying rounds for badminton, and the Cambrils pavilion started the karate competition that finishes tomorrow and followed by judo. Water skiing and sailing competitions take place in the Mediterranean. Sailing continues until June 29, while water skiing has two stages: June 23-24 and June 28-30.