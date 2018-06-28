Turkish wrestlers bag 8 golds at 2018 Mediterranean Games

Turkish wrestlers have returned from the Spanish city of Tarragona with 13 medals in the 2018 Mediterranean Games.

After bagging 8 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in 14 different weight categories, the wrestlers were greeted with flowers at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Wrestling Federation Chairman Musa Aydın dedicated the wrestlers' success to all citizens in Turkey.

"Only one of our wrestlers came up fifth while the rest of our wrestlers bagged medals," said Aydın. "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to their success."

Aydın said they aim to be even more successful in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The wrestlers who bagged medals in their categories:

Men's Greco-Roman:

Gold: Metehan Başar (87 kg), Yunus Emre Başar (77 kg)

Silver: Elçin Ali (60 kg)

Bronze: Murat Fırat (67 kg)

Men's Freestyle:

Gold: Ahmet Bilici (86 kg), Selahattin Kılıçsallayan (65 kg)

Bronze: Yunus Emre Dede (97 kilo), Muhammet Demir (74 kilo)

Women:

Gold: Evin Demirhan (50 kg), Bediha Gün (57 kg), Elif Jale Yeşilırmak (62 kg), Buse Tosun (68 kg)

Silver: Aysun Erge (53 kg)