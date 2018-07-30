Turkish weightlifters dominate with 51 medals at European youth championship

Turkish weightlifters won 51 medals at the 2018 European Youth and Under 15 Championships, which were held in Milano between July 22 and 29.

The national athletes became the most medal-winning group in Turkish weightlifting history.

Tamer Taşpınar, chairman of the Turkey Weightlifting Federation, said Turkey's national teams consisted of strong and talented athletes.

"Our athletes have nearly made history in Italy," Taşpınar said while thanking everyone involved with the achievement and added that they were hopeful about the future.

In a statement on Monday, the Turkey Weightlifting Federation said 16 male and 16 female contestants from Turkey took 11 gold, 22 silver and 18 bronze medals in the youth and under-15 categories.

While the Under-17 Girls National Team came in first with 558 points, Georgia came second with 534 points, followed by Italy with 511 points.

The Under-15 Girls National Team came in first as well, with 554 points, followed by Italy with 468 and Azerbaijan with 409, the under-15 boys team came in second with 550 points.

Turkey came in third in the under-17 boys category with 343 points, beaten by Romania with 393 and Azerbaijan with 390 points.

According to Turkey Weightlifting Federation, 331 athletes from 22 nations competed in the championships.