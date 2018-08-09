Koreas to unite again as a team in Asian Games

The 2018 Asian Games will see North and South Korea united as joint team for several sport competitions. The Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games are to take place between Aug. 18 and Sept. 2.

"In accordance with Asian Games slogan, ‘Energy of Asia,' we want to bring spirit to Asian peace, especially on the Korean Peninsula," said Jakabaring Sports City President Director Bambang Supriyanto during his visit to the Asian Games venue in Palembang earlier this week. He said the decision was taken in supporting the peace process between the two countries. Therefore, the two Koreas will participate in the Asian Games under the Korean unification flag.

"The unification flag features a blue silhouette of the Korean Peninsula," Supriyanto added. Supriyanto has also prepared various cross-cultural activities to gather athletes from 45 countries. North and South Korea will field joint teams in three disciplines: women's basketball, dragon boat racing, and rowing.