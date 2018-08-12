Çolak wins Turkey’s first silver medal at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Turkish national athlete Ibrahim Çolak won the silver medal on Sunday in the men's rings competition at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Scotland.

The 23-year-old earned 15,100 points on the rings, just short of gold medalist of Greece, Eleftherios Petrounias. Britain's Courtney Tulloch took bronze.

Çolak's success brought Turkey its first ever silver medal from the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Çolak on his medal, saying the win brought "great pride" to Turkey.

The men's competition was held Aug. 9-12 in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Çolak's name was written in the history books due to a unique maneuver the athlete debuted in February at the Australian World Cup. The maneuver on the rings was accepted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) under the name of "Çolak."

Çolak won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Games in Baku. He took gold most recently at the FIG Challenge Cup leg in Mersin, Turkey, last month.