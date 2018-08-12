Turkish national team wins silver in men's 4x100m at the European Athletics Championships

The Turkish national team won the silver medal in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany.

The championship, which ran from Aug. 6 to 12 in the German capital, ended with the men's 4x100m relay race final on the evening of the sixth day.



The Turkish team of Emre Zafer Barnes, Jak Ali Harvey, Yiğitcan Hekimoğlu and Ramil Guliyev took second place with 37.98 seconds to win silver and set a new record time for Turkey.



U.K.'s team of Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey took the gold with a time of 37.80 seconds. The Dutch team of Christopher Garia, Churandy Martina, Hensley Paulina and Taymir Burnet came in third with 38.03 seconds.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the team, saying "I believe this historic achievement will be a great motivation for our young athletes, and it will be a very valuable marker for future generations."