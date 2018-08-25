Turkey claims 12 medals at 2018 European Para Athletics

Turkey bagged 12 medals, including three gold, four silver and five bronze at the 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships in Germany last week.

Hamide Kurt claimed the gold medal in the women's 400-meter wheelchair race (T53 category) with a timing of 57.76 seconds, beating Britain's Tanni Grey-Thompson's record of 1:03.45 on the fourth day of the games in Berlin's Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpark.

Zeynep Acet took silver with a time of 1:09.62 and Tanja Henseler of Switzerland settled for the bronze medal. Turkish athlete Nurşah Usta completed the race in 1:13.11 for a fourth-place finish.

Kurt and Acet also won gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women's 200 (T53 category) Tuesday.

In the men's 400 (T11 category), Mehmet Tunç won silver with a time of 55.59.

Tarik Taha took bronze with 1.80-meter in men's high jump (T42/44/63/64) categories.

Musa Davulcu won a bronze medal with a 28.96-meter throw in the men's javelin (F57 category).

In the women's shot put (F41 category), Rabia Cirit won bronze with a distance of 6.20 meters.