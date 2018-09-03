Turkish women's archery team wins gold

Turkey's women's classic archery team won the European championship on Saturday in the Polish city of Legnica.

Aybüke Aktuna, Gülnaz Büşranur Coşkun and Yasemin Ecem Anagöz defeated their Italian opponents.

Separately, Yeşim Bostan, Gizem Elmaağaçlı and Ayşe Bera Süzer defeated Italy in the compound women's team category to claim gold.

Additionally, Yeşim Bostan won silver in the compound women's category by defeating her Spanish opponent Andrea Marcos.

In a statement, the Turkish Archery Federation congratulated the archers on their success.

On Aug. 29, Mete Gazoz and Yasemin Ecem Anagöz had broken two records in Legnica. Gazoz scored 686 points to lead the recurve men's qualification at the 2018 European Archery Championships. The previous record belonged to Italian archer David Pasqualucci with 685 points.

Gazoz and Anagöz broke the world record in the recurve mixed category with 1,348 points. Gazoz also won the gold in the recurve men's category at the same championship.

Legnica has become the capital of European archery in the last days of August. Since Aug. 28, 331 athletes of 43 countries participated in the European Championships. There are Olympic medallists and top athletes of the World Ranking among them. On Sunday the World Archery Europe Elective Congress was held. For the fourth consecutive time Mario Scarzella (Italy) was elected as President of World Archery Europe with 41 out of a total of 42 votes (one abstained). Hakan Çakıroğlu (Turkey) will remain the Vice-President for the next four years. There is a significant change as Marinella Pisciotti resigned and Alessandra Colasante (Italy) is the new Secretary General. Darko Uidl (Croatia) was elected in Executive Board, while Maria Kirillipoulou (Greece) is to enter Youth Commission.

At the end of dedicated Continental Quota Tournament of Sunday at European Archery Championships in Legnica, 6 more countries earn places for European Games - Minsk 2019.

Recurve Men: Poland and Hungary.

Recurve Women: Greece and Norway.

Compound Men: Turkey and Croatia.

For 2018 all available quotas are assigned. Last individual and team places will be assigned next year during European Grand Prix in Bucharest, April 9 - 13.