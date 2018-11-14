Turkish wrestler Cengiz Arslan wins gold in wrestling championships

Turkish wrestler Cengiz Arslan won gold in the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, which was held in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

Arslan claimed the medal after beating Georgia's Ramaz Zoidze in the final match of the men's Greco-Roman style 72-kilogram category.

He beat his opponent 2-1.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Arslan on his win.

The championship will continue until Sunday.

Also, in U23 World Wrestling Championships, Turkey's Kerem Kamal won a bronze medal in the 60-kg category.

Osman Yıldırım, competing in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 130-kg category, won a silver medal on Tuesday.

Fatih Cengiz, also competing in Greco-Roman wrestling, came third place in the 77-kg category. Arslan also won bronze on Tuesday.

With a gold, a silver and two bronze medals, Turkey became third in the world in the Greco-Roman style.