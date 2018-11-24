Turkish players join Pakistan cricket league franchise

Three young Turkish cricketers, including a woman, have joined a Pakistani league franchise as "guest players" for the upcoming season.

"Three Turkish players will fly with the team to Dubai and witness all the cricketing action and learn from the best," Peshawar Zalmi's media department said in a statement. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin Feb. 13, 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Peshawar Zalmi, a former PSL champion, represents the capital city of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The franchise will also work to develop cricket in Turkey after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the Zalmi Foundation and the Turkish sports federation, the statement said.

On Monday, Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi announced the inclusion of three Turkish players - Tunahan Turan, 20, Mehmet Sert, 18, and Yağmur Taşdelen, 24 - on his team for the next year league. "I am very happy and feel proud to become part of Peshawar Zalmi, which is one of the best teams in Pakistan," Turan told Anadolu Agency (AA).