Turkey’s Vakıfbank advance to final in FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship

Saturday's semifinal showdown between two Turkish and two Brazilian teams in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship in China saw Turkey's Vakıfbank and Brazil's Minas Tenis Clube advance to the final match.

Turkish champions Vakıfbank defeated Brazilian champions Praia Clube 3-1 in sets ending 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-18 in the semifinal match played in the eastern Chinese city of Shaoxing.

The final match between the European and South American title holders, CEV champions Vakıfbank and CSV champions Minas, will be played on Sunday. Last year's FIVB champions Vakıfbank will be defending their title Sunday to achieve their third world championship on the club level at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Center.

Vakıfbank are also looking to win their fourth cup this year after victories in the Turkish league and Turkish cup.

Last season, Vakıfbank won their second consecutive and fourth overall European title. The team also made history in 2013, when they won all five trophies in different competitions and won all 51 matches.

Another Turkish powerhouse, Eczacıbaşı VitrA, lost 3-2 to Minas in sets ending 25-22, 24-26, 13-25, 25-23 and 12-15.

Eczacıbaşı, winning record 17 Turkish league and eight Turkish cup titles, denied Vakıfbank a Turkish Super Cup in 2018.

The third-place match between Eczacıbaşı and Praia will also be played on Sunday.