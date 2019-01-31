Turkey to host European Orienteering Championship

Nearly 250 athletes from 14 different countries are expected to participate in the 2019 European Orienteering Championship in Kars, the province's mayor said on Tuesday. The European Orienteering Championship will be held between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12 in the Sarıkamış district of Kars under the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) and Turkish Orienteering Federation's 2019 annual program.

"I believe such activities will contribute not only to the sport, but also to the promotion of Kars, Sarıkamış and the region," said Kars Mayor Göksal Toksoy. The event will be held in cooperation with Turkey's Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kars Governorate and Municipality, Sarıkamış Municipality and Serhat Development Agency.

Toksoy said their aim is to not limit the region to winter tourism only but also to implement sustainable tourism activities throughout the year.

"We have the potential, especially for winter tourism, to host national and international events," Toksoy added.