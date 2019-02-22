Breakdancing proposed for 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organizing committee said Thursday.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics "more urban" and "more artistic." The choice of the four sports still needs to be approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Breakdancing appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of "battles."

The IOC had announced that the number of competitors in 2024 would be limited to 10,500, which limited the scope to include additional sports. But the organizers said the inclusion of the four sports would not necessitate the construction of permanent facilities.