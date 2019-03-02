Turkish archers in gold streak in Euro action

A Turkish Men's Archery Team won Friday a second gold medal at the 17th European Archery Indoor Championships, currently being held in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

The latest gold came in the recurve division of the tournament, following one in the compound category. The Turkish team, comprising of Erdal Meriç Dal, Efe Gürkan Maras and Musa Arzuman, defeated Russia in the final of the recurve junior men's category. Earlier, another Turkish team, comprising of Göksel Altıntaş, Batuhan Akçaoğlu and Yakup Yıldız, beat Italy's team in the final of the compound junior men's category. The four-day championship is scheduled to end Saturday.

The competition featured recurve and compound categories, further divided into senior and junior categories. Turkish recurve women's team of Sevcan Derin, Gökçe Demirel and Elif Nida Güner also defeated the Italian team and won a bronze medal. On Thursday, Turkish compound women's team, comprising of Yeşim Bostan, Gizem Elmaağaçlı and Ezgi Gizem Altınçıbık, won a bronze medal in the tournament. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the winners in a message.