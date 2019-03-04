Turkey claims 5 gold medals at US Open Taekwondo Championships

Turkey bagged eight medals in this year's U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships, which concluded Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turkey is taking home five gold, one silver and two bronze medals from the championships, alongside about 2,500 athletes from over 80 countries.

Irem Yaman, in the 62-kilo group, and Hatice Kübra Ilgün, in the 57-kilo group, bagged gold in the women's categories. Hakan Reçber at 63 kilos, Hasan Can Lazoğlu at 87 kilos, and Emre Kutalmış Ateşli at 87+ kilos, bagged gold in the men's categories.

Deniz Dağdelen won silver in the 54-kilo men's category, while Zeliha Ağrıs and Nafia Kuş won bronze in the women's 53 kilos and 73+ kilos categories, respectively.

Reçber was also awarded as "Most Technical Athlete" at the tournament, while national team technical director Ali Şahin was awarded "Best Coach" after setting his top athletes on a path to success in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.