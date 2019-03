Turkey's national taekwondo team won four medals in Belgian Open over the weekend, completing another bid to collect international points ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Twelve players, including eight women and four men, competed in Belgium's Lommel at the tournament that started on Friday and concluded Sunday.

İrem Yaman, competing in women's in 62 kilos and Hakan Reçber, competing in men's 68 kilos, won silver while Nafia Kuş and Sude Bulut won bronze in the women's 73 kilo category.