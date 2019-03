A Turkish player yesterday clinched the bronze medal at the Orleans Masters Badminton Tournament in France.

Neslihan Yiğit placed third on the tournament ladder, beating Crystal Pan from the U.S. in the first round and Choirunnisa Choirunnisa from Indonesia in the second, which brought her to the quarterfinals, the Badminton Federation of Turkey has announced.

Yiğit beat Japanese player Ayumi Mine 2-0 to advance to the semis, but then was defeated by Kirsty Gilmour from Scotland.