Turkish wrestler Atakan Yüksel won a gold medal Sunday in the European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Competing in the men's 67-kg Greco-Roman category, Yüksel beat his Polish rival Gevorg Sahakyan 5-1 to claim the winning title in the tournament in Bucharest.

Some 30 male and female wrestlers, making up one of the most successful teams in European Championships history, have been representing Turkey at the event.

Turkey has so far won six golds, one silver and six bronzes.