Young riders mark Children's Day with horse jumping

The capital Ankara hosted a horse jumping competition this weekend on the occasion of Children's Day on April 23. Organized by the Ankara Horse Riding Club, the event brought together young riders who showcased their talents to an audience of children.

The traditional event is part of the Gazi Parliament Cup and April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day Cup.

In Sunday's competition, riders vied for the Turkish Horse Riding Federation Cup, the Parliament Culture and Arts Cup and the National Sovereignty Cup.