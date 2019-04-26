Turkish Airlines golf tournament opens in Samsun

The Turkish Airlines Challenge, the Turkish leg of the European Challenge Tour, opened in the northern city of Samsun yesterday. A total of 156 golfers competed for the top prize in the four-day tournament, which was moved to Samsun from the southern city of Antalya this year.

The Challenge is the second largest golf tournament hosted by Turkey after the Turkish Airlines Open. The tournament is being held at Samsun Golf Club, a venue designed to United States Golf Association (USGA) standards and is only the second links-style course in Turkey according to the website of the tournament.

The Challenge is also an opportunity for last year's satellite stars to prove themselves. Players from the Alps Tour, the EuroPro Tour, the Pro Golf Tour and the Nordic Golf League have earned their spots this season following excellent showings on the satellite tours last year. All of the respective Order of Merit toppers from the four tours will be teeing off in Samsun, including Dave Coupland, Craig Howie, Aksel Olsen and Santiago Tarrio Ben.