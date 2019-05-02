Joshua to fight Andy Ruiz Jr in New York

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will defend his titles against California-based Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on June 1, the Briton's promoter announced Wednesday.

Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion, had been scheduled to fight American Jarrell Miller but the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight after Miller failed a drugs test. The fight will be 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion Joshua's first title bout outside of Britain.

The 29-year-old has a professional record of 22 wins, which includes 21 knockouts. Ruiz, also 29, has a record of 32 wins, 21 by knockout, and one defeat, his loss coming in a majority decision against New Zealander Joseph Parker in Auckland in 2016 for the vacant WBO belt. Parker then lost that title to Joshua in a unanimous points decision in Cardiff in March last year.